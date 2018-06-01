Del Taco, Twitter, Wells Fargo: 'Fast Money' Picks For June 1
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" he noticed unusual call buying in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). He thinks the stock is going higher.
Karen Finerman is a buyer of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO).
Brian Kelly wants to buy iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF) (NYSE: EWW).
Guy Adami thinks Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is a buy.
