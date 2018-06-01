Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Lululemon, Regeneron And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2018 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he doesn't like what Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) said on its conference call about the firearms group. He thinks it's possible for American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) to move a little bit higher, but he isn't a buyer.

Cramer thinks the headline numbers from Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) earnings look great.

Cramer doesn't know why Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) numbers haven't been strong. He added that the dental sector seems challenged.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and the sector look like they are bottoming, said Cramer. He wouldn't be shocked if Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) buys it.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) has been trading straight up before the sharp decline, said Cramer. He thinks the company is doing incredibly well. He would buy some in a couple of days.

Cramer believes Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) looks too cheap at its current price level.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

