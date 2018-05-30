Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On California Resources Corp And Dominion Energy
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would take profits in California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC). He thinks it isn't a good company.
Cramer advised his viewer to add to a long position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D). He thinks there isn't a lot of downside in the name and he said the company is one of the best utilities in the country. He likes its dividend yield.
Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad Money
