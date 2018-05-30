Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On California Resources Corp And Dominion Energy

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2018 7:31am   Comments
Share:
Related CRC
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
42 Biggest Movers From Friday
This Uncertainty Is An Opportunity - Cramer's Mad Money (5/29/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related D
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2018
FERC Ruling Casts Doubts On Dominion's Dropdown Ambitions, BofA Says In Downgrade
This Uncertainty Is An Opportunity - Cramer's Mad Money (5/29/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would take profits in California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC). He thinks it isn't a good company.

Cramer advised his viewer to add to a long position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D). He thinks there isn't a lot of downside in the name and he said the company is one of the best utilities in the country. He likes its dividend yield.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad MoneyMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRC + D)

26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
42 Biggest Movers From Friday
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
43 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CRC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.