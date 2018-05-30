Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Groupon, Adobe And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2018 7:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is undervalued. He believes it should trade up to $6.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) has been a big disappointment, said Cramer. He isn't impressed by the news of a $540 million deal with Fresenius Medical Care and Vifor Pharma Group.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has been overly punished, said Cramer. He's a buyer of the stock.

Cramer would buy Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO). He likes the heating and air conditioning segment and he likes the dividend that the company is paying.

Cramer still likes Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE), even at its 52-week high.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) didn't have a great quarter, said Cramer. He added that he liked the special dividend.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC). He doesn't like the commodity food sector.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B) is a buy, said Cramer.

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is completely speculative and it's losing a fortune, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.

