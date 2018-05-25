Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that he doesn't like China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL). He added that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) are the only Chinese companies he likes.

Cramer said Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) had a great analyst meeting and everybody loved it. He added that the business looks like it's more unassailable.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) was downgraded by a Goldman Sachs analyst, but Cramer isn't concerned. He thinks the stock is excellent and he advised his viewer to hold her long position.