Alibaba, Disney, Foot Locker, Lennar: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 25

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 7:24am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he's a buyer of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Karen Finerman said that she has a long position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) going into earnings on Friday.

Dan Nathan thinks Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) should be bought. He would use a stop loss of $100.

