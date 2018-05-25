Alibaba, Disney, Foot Locker, Lennar: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 25
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he's a buyer of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).
Steve Grasso wants to buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
Karen Finerman said that she has a long position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) going into earnings on Friday.
Dan Nathan thinks Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) should be bought. He would use a stop loss of $100.
