Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Altria, Corning And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he can no longer recommend Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) as a buy. He's concerned about competition from the Juul device.

Cramer doesn't like optical fiber and he doesn't want to buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW).

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) missed the quarter and Cramer wants to be careful. He added that anything related to housing is going down.

Cramer likes the surveillance and digital video industry and he thinks that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is all right.

Instead of Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), Cramer would rather own T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS).

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) has been a disaster since it bought BioReference Lab, said Cramer.

Cramer wants to sell Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) because of accounting irregularities.

First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) had a great quarter said Cramer.