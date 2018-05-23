Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Altria, Corning And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2018 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Related MO
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 30, 2018
Altria's Problems Baked Into Price, Now A Buy At RBC
T-Mobile Has More Upside Than Sprint - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/22/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related GLW
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2018
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Corning, Skechers And More
T-Mobile Has More Upside Than Sprint - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/22/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he can no longer recommend Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) as a buy. He's concerned about competition from the Juul device.

Cramer doesn't like optical fiber and he doesn't want to buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW).

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) missed the quarter and Cramer wants to be careful. He added that anything related to housing is going down.

Cramer likes the surveillance and digital video industry and he thinks that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is all right.

Instead of Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), Cramer would rather own T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS).

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) has been a disaster since it bought BioReference Lab, said Cramer.

Cramer wants to sell Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) because of accounting irregularities.

First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) had a great quarter said Cramer.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BECN + FDC)

Cantor's CoinDesk Consensus Conference Takeaways
JPMorgan Sends Beacon Roofing To The 'Penalty Box' After Q2 Miss
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Analyst Downgrades Beacon Roofing Following Q2 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Iran Deal, Google's Virtual Assistant, Walmart-Flipkart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.