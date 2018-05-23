Citigroup, Kohl's, Lowe's, Salesforce: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 23

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is an interesting story. He wants to buy the stock.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

David Seaburg wants to buy the weakness in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS).

Guy Adami thinks salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is a buy.