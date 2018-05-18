Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Barclays, Honeywell And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2018 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), instead of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS).

Cramer sees a buying opportunity in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) should be bought, thinks Cramer.

Cramer would wait for a pullback in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF). He would consider buying it under $50.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad MoneyMedia

