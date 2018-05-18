Jim Cramer Weighs In On Barclays, Honeywell And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), instead of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS).

Cramer sees a buying opportunity in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) should be bought, thinks Cramer.

Cramer would wait for a pullback in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF). He would consider buying it under $50.