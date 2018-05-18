Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Altbaba, Regions Financial, Banco Santander And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA).

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) ADR (NYSE: LYG) is a $3 stock and everybody likes a $3 stock, said Cramer. He prefers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Cramer advised his viewer who has a 71 percent gain on an investment in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) to sell a half of the position and let the rest run.

Everybody knows already that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is great, said Cramer. He can't think of a catalyst for the stock and he can't recommend it.

Cramer would hold Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF). He expects it to trade higher as the Fed keeps raising interest rates.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) had a very big run and Cramer would take profits.

Europe is a terrible place to invest at the moment, said Cramer. He added that Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is fine, not great.