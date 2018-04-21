This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the divide between business models in the big tech space.

Other featured articles show why MLPs look attractive again and what to expect in the battle over AI chips.

Also: the prospects for a branded foods maker and a troubled industrial giant.

"Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide" by Alex Eule and Jon Swartz takes a look at how Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) became the largest public company in the world by charging lots of consumers lots of money, while Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) grew to challenge it without charging its users a dime.

Daren Fonda's "MLPs Look Attractive Again, and Yield as Much as 8%" suggests that master limited partnerships may have burned investors before, but the industry has cleaned up its act, oil volumes are rising and the units are cheap. See what Barron's thinks the prospects are for the likes of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD).

In "General Mills Shares Are in the Bargain Aisle," Jack Hough makes a case for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) as a bargain as new products promise to jump-start sales growth. The share price fell after the cereal maker bought pet food maker Blue Buffalo. But there is also a dividend yield of 4.5 percent for investors to consider.

S&P 500 shares are flying high, but the best deals will be at lower altitudes, according to "4 Cheap Stocks With Growth Potential" by Jack Hough. A recent search for stocks selling at around half or less of the valuation of the index revealed the likes of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA).

In Andrew Bary's "Is GE's Bounceback for Real?" see why General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reaffirmed its 2018 financial guidance when many analysts and investors had expected it to reduce its forecast. After the disastrous past year, how much does the company still have to do in order to win over the investment community?

"The Looming Battle Over AI Chips" by Tiernan Ray points out that tech giants such as Facebook are increasingly weighing making their own chips, which would threaten leading microprocessor provider Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and graphics chip maker NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Also in this week's Barron's:

Barron's annual ranking of financial advisors

An opportunity in Russian sovereign debt

Why bank stocks fell after earnings

A remembrance of value investor Marty Whitman

What economists could learn from politicians

Whether the flattening yield curve signals a recession

How Trump's tweets politicize U.S. markets

What the Federal Reserve's latest moves mean for rates

