Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wells Fargo, Take-Two, TrueCar And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 6:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said there's no need to think about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). There are so many great banks and Wells Fargo does nothing.

Short sellers are all over Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA), said Cramer. He believed in it, but he wants to speak with the management before recommending the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is under pressure, but Cramer believes in the stock.

Instead of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Cramer would buy Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is going down, because it's not that good, said Cramer.

Instead of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), Cramer would rather buy Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

