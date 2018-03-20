Jim Cramer Weighs In On Camping World, Oclaro, AIG And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) had a very good quarter, but he wouldn't buy the stock because he thinks it's going to be possible to buy it under $9.

Cramer would stay away from Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL).

The CEO of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is money in the bank, thinks Cramer. He thinks the stock is all right.

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) is a buy, said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield.

Cramer is not walking away from Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH). He added its quarter was incredibly strong.

Cramer is willing to bless Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA).

Instead of American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), Cramer would rather own The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV).

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has been caught up in some of these issues involving firearms and Gardner Mountain, said Cramer. He likes the outdoor thesis.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is an inexpensive stock, based on 2019 earnings, said Cramer.