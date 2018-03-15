Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Centene, Pilgrim's Pride And Danaher

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 7:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer spoke about Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC). He said he would buy more. The stock is one of his favorite stocks and he thinks it could go higher.

Cramer doesn't really care for the food stocks and he isn't a buyer of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC). General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is the only food stock he's willing to recommend.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is going to trade much higher, thinks Cramer.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad MoneyMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

