Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Merck, Five Below And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 7:21am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he isn't a buyer of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), although he likes its dividend yield. He would rather own Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an incredibly well run company and the stock can trade higher, said Cramer.

Cramer has always believed in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) and its business and it's finally accelerating.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is one of Cramer's absolute favorites, because small business uniform is a growth business.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

