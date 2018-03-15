Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Merck, Five Below And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he isn't a buyer of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), although he likes its dividend yield. He would rather own Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an incredibly well run company and the stock can trade higher, said Cramer.

Cramer has always believed in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) and its business and it's finally accelerating.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is one of Cramer's absolute favorites, because small business uniform is a growth business.