Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Corning, McDonald's And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said the tariffs on steel and aluminum are not going to affect Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) a lot. He added that the stock hasn't been performing well recently, but he likes it very much and he's willing to recommend it as a buy.

Instead of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND), Cramer would buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Gold and copper are going to do well, thinks Cramer. He's a buyer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc(NYSE: FCX) and he thinks it's a good hedge for the rest of the market.

Cramer likes Steve Easterbrook, the CEO of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD). He would buy the stock.