Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Corning, McDonald's And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2018 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Related GLW
Mylan, Hess, And 3 Other Stocks To Have On Your Radar This Week
Corning Surpasses Q4 Earnings, Revenue Estimates
Corning Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/12/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related KND
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Corning Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/12/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said the tariffs on steel and aluminum are not going to affect Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) a lot. He added that the stock hasn't been performing well recently, but he likes it very much and he's willing to recommend it as a buy.

Instead of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND), Cramer would buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Gold and copper are going to do well, thinks Cramer. He's a buyer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc(NYSE: FCX) and he thinks it's a good hedge for the rest of the market.

Cramer likes Steve Easterbrook, the CEO of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD). He would buy the stock.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCX + GLW)

Don't Forget This Global X Mining ETF
6 Cobalt Stocks To Watch Amid Reports Apple Is In The Market To Buy The Metal Directly
Mylan, Hess, And 3 Other Stocks To Have On Your Radar This Week
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Michael Kors Tops Q3 Views
Corning Surpasses Q4 Earnings, Revenue Estimates
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Corning And Medtronic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GLW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.