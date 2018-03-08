Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Microsoft, Energy Transfer Partners And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2018 7:24am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is going to $100, said Cramer. It's one of his favorite stock and he would buy it.

Cramer would take a half of the position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) off the table. He believes the stock is way ahead of itself.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) is a terrific stock, thinks Cramer. He added that short sellers were overrun by fundamentals.

Cramer doesn't like Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP). He believes master limited partnerships have had their day in the sun.

Instead of National Grid plc (ADR) (NYSE: NGG), Cramer would rather own Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D). He's concerned that investors are going to sell utilities, if interest rates go to 3 percent.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) had a good quarter and people still didn't like it, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.

