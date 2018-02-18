Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Bristol-Myers, GE, Target, Under Armour And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a top retailer, a leading pharmaceutical company and a regional bank.

Bearish calls featured an industrial giant, a big biotech and an oilfield services provider.

Volatility may have settled a bit this past week, but the specter of rising interest rates remains. Meanwhile, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks.

Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Baird Upgrades Target, Says Retailer Has Positive Catalysts In Shipt, Store Remodels" by Bill Haddad shows why Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stands to benefit from both fundamental company-specific catalysts and macro consumer trends in 2018.

In "Analysis: Bank Deregulation Is Likely This Year, And Here's What It Might Look Like," Wayne Duggan lists some likely winners, including Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), from impending financial deregulation.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Morgan Stanley Targets New All-Time High For Bristol-Myers" discusses what makes one key analyst anticipate additional upside in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

"The current perceived weakness of performance is going to be our strength," said Under Armour Inc (NASDAQ: UAA) CEO, according to Brett Hershman's "Under Armour Shares Soaring On International Sales Growth." Investors seemed to be pleased this past week.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Credit Suisse: Trump Budget, Guidance Are Tailwinds For Huntington Ingalls," see why optimism for shares of military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) are on the rise.

Bears

"Analyst: GE Has More 'Unpleasant Surprises' Ahead" by Jayson Derrick points to why some think there are too many material downside risks ahead to recommend buying shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) now.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Barclays Slashes Weatherford Price Target On Execution Risk, Highly Levered Balance Sheet," see why efforts to right decades of mismanagement and poor execution at Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) has left one analyst unimpressed.

See what has converted one key analyst from a Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) advocate to just an observer, according to "Argus Downgrades Biogen On Trial Delays, Competition In MS, Alzheimer's Drugs" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Wayne Duggan's "Why Fossil's Huge Move Might Not Last Too Long" suggests that Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shareholders may have little reason to celebrate last week's positive surprise, as fundamentals remain challenging.

In "Goldman Sees 18% Downside To Avis Budget Group, Downgrades to Sell," Shanthi Rexaline outlines some reasons Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is likely to face headwinds that will weigh on 2018 results.

