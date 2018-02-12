Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Lululemon, Nike, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included two sports apparel giants, a leading chipmaker and an media conglomerate.

Bearish calls featured the iPhone maker, a financial giant and cryptocurrencies.

Volatility came roaring back this past week, with investors spooked by the specter of rising interest rates and some disappointing earnings reports. Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"As Cisco Moves To A Subscription-Based Model, Goldman Sachs Initiates With A Buy" by Shanthi Rexaline takes a look at the transition at Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and the potential for further multiple expansion.

In "Nike Back On Top With Best-Selling Shoe Of 2017," Brett Hershman presents the best-selling shoes of the past year. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is well represented on the list, but how fragmented is the market, and are customers gravitating to smaller brands?

Elizabeth Balboa's "Which Chipmaker Leads The Autonomous Driving Space?" features NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and two other top semiconductor makers that have become the undisputed leaders in self-driving car technology.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is in good hands as it searches for a new chief executive officer, according to Bill Haddad's "Oppenheimer Maintains Confidence In Lululemon After CEO's Resignation."

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Viacom Gets Ratings Boost On CBS Merger Prospects," see why one key analyst upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) and hiked its price target following the release of strong first-quarter results.

Also see Pyeongchang 2018: A Winter Olympics Stock Portfolio for another bullish call.

Bears

"Goldman On Apple: Waiting On The Sidelines" by Jayson Derrick shows why one top analyst sees long-term potential for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) but doesn't think now is the time for investors to rush in and buy the shares.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Bank Of America Lowers Ericsson Two Notches: Recovery 'Longer And More Complicated'," see why one analyst sees limited potential for upside at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

See how growth at Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) has all but been forbidden by the Federal Reserve in "With A Consent Order Limiting Wells Fargo's Growth, Morgan Stanley Issues Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick.

Wayne Duggan's "Goldman Sachs Predicts The Current Generation Of The Current Generation Of Cryptocurrencies Likely Won't Survive" suggests that traders now must determine whether the 2018 downturn in bitcoin and others is the beginning of the end for cryptocurrency.

In "Dicks Sporting Goods Faces An Unlikely Competitor, Barclays Says," Brett Hershman shows why one analyst believes Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is not the Best Buy of the sporting goods industry after all. Where are its customers turning?

Be sure to check out Carl Icahn Compares The Market To A 'Casino On Steroids' for more bearish sentiment.