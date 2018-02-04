Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: AbbVie, Kinder Morgan, Paypal, Starbucks, Wynn And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured a top biotech, an online payment company and an energy infrastructure giant.

Bearish calls included a leading coffee chain, REITs and a hotel operator in the news.

Volatility came roaring back this past week, with investors spooked by the specter of rising interest rates and some disappointing earnings reports. Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks.

Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"PayPal Sell-Off Creates Buying Opportunity, Says Credit Suisse" by Bill Haddad looks at how market overreaction to the news of eBay parting ways with Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has created a buying opportunity.

In "Gilead Sciences Outlook Brightens; Citi Upgrades," Shanthi Rexaline shows why tax reform and the stabilization of the hepatitis C market have improved the outlook for biopharma leader Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD).

Elizabeth Balboa's "Morgan Stanley: Take-Two Has 'Best-In-Class' Content" examines why after more than doubling over the past year Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares still could have much upside.

A plan to hike its dividend substantially is just one plus for shares of energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Argus: Kinder Morgan Has 25% Upside Potential," despite a poor showing in 2017.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "New CEO Sweetens Mondelez Outlook, Societe Generale Upgrades To Buy," see what impressed one analyst about the new chief executive at snack maker Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ).

Bears

"JPMorgan: Despite A $2 Billion Drop In Market Cap, Wynn Resorts Is A Risky Bet Right Now" by Brett Hershman shows how one top analyst has responded to investor inquiries about the outlook for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN).

In Jayson Derrick's "Despite Chinese Growth, Bernstein Downgrades Starbucks On Slower American Business," see why strength elsewhere may not be enough to offset weak U.S. metrics at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).

The run in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) shares over the past six months resulted in a downgrade from one key analyst, as seen in "AbbVie Shares Double In A Year; Leerink Moves To Sidelines" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Wayne Duggan's "Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates" examines what rising 10-year Treasury bond rates may mean for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) and other real estate investment trusts.

In "Morgan Stanley Pinpoints 3 Concerns In Lions Gate Downgrade," Jayson Derrick shows why one analyst sees no upside in content provider Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF.A) at this time.

