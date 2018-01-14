Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Amazon, Chevron, Netflix, Snap, And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured a big oil pick and some blockchain picks.

Bearish calls included struggling retail, apparel and social media stocks.

The new year is off to a strong start with markets again hitting new all-time highs, even with the bull nearly nine years old. And as it does every week, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks.

Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"5 Stocks To Play The AI And Blockchain Boom, According To KeyBanc" by Wayne Duggan looks at top picks from one notable Wall Street analyst, including Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH), for two of the hottest trends in the technology sector.

In "Netflix Binge: BofA Says Streaming Service's Momentum Backed By Subscriber Growth, Original Content," Bill Haddad shows why multiple factors help keep Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) strongly positioned and competitive in its growing market.

Wayne Duggan's "Analysis: Amazon's Potential Still Untapped" offers a look at why, according to one top Wall Street analyst, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is nowhere close to peaking.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) went into harvesting mode in 2017, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "2018: A 'Year Of Delivery' For Chevron?" See why several initiatives that the company undertook last year are poised to pay off this year.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "3 Airlines Bank of America Expects To Fly Higher In 2018," see why one key analyst believes tax reform ultimately will benefit American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and some of its competitors.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "3 Airlines Bank of America Expects To Fly Higher In 2018," see why one key analyst believes tax reform ultimately will benefit American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and some of its competitors.

Bears

"Morgan Stanley Changes Its Tune On Pandora, Downgrades" by Brett Hershman shows why one top Wall Street analyst sees the prospects for embattled streaming service Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) growing dim.

In Jayson Derrick's "What Does The Street Think Of Urban Outfitters Now?" see how several prominent analysts reacted after Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) released a concerning update on its holiday season performance.

The Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) brand will have another difficult year and the stock has even more downside ahead, according to "'Sell Under Armour': Susquehanna Sees The Entire Brand At Risk" by Wayne Duggan.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Cocoa Costs Can't Sweeten Hershey: Morgan Stanley Downgrades To Sell" examines the growing disconnect between stock performance and fundamentals at chocolate maker Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY).

In "Analyst: Snap Isn't A Camera Company Or A Social Media Platform, It's Just A Chat App," Wayne Duggan takes a look at why another analyst came out bearish on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), listing five specific problems.

Also see A Strategy That Beat The S&P 500: Here Are Your 2018 'Dogs Of The Dow' for more on this dividend-based strategy.