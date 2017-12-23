AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year
Robinhood, a stock brokerage app that offers clients the ability to buy and sell stock for $0 a trade, recapped some of 2017's most notable trends and client activity. The past year saw the platform grow to three million users and $100 billion in transaction volume.
Here is a list of some of the more notable trends the company saw.
Most Traded Stocks
-
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT)
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)
Biggest Gains
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Biggest Losses
- AMD
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)
- Snap
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO)
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)
Other Tidbits
- Highest Trading Volume: Nov. 29, likely due to the Republican Tax Bill.
- Most searched private companies: Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Dropbox, Palantir.
