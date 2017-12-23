AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year

Robinhood, a stock brokerage app that offers clients the ability to buy and sell stock for $0 a trade, recapped some of 2017's most notable trends and client activity. The past year saw the platform grow to three million users and $100 billion in transaction volume.

Here is a list of some of the more notable trends the company saw.

Most Traded Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT)

(NYSE: FIT) Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)

(NYSE: SNAP) GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)

(NASDAQ: GPRO) Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

Biggest Gains

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

(NASDAQ: NVDA) Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Biggest Losses

AMD

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

(NYSE: GE) Snap

Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO)

(NASDAQ: MOMO) Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)

Other Tidbits

Highest Trading Volume: Nov. 29, likely due to the Republican Tax Bill.

Most searched private companies: Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Dropbox, Palantir.

