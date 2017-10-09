Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hate Waiting In Line To Return Items? Walmart Says It Will Soon Take Just 35 Seconds

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2017 8:34am   Comments
Share:
Hate Waiting In Line To Return Items? Walmart Says It Will Soon Take Just 35 Seconds
Related WMT
Barron's Picks And Pans: Walmart, China Mobile, Match And More
Analyst: Amazon's Entry Into Pharmacy Is All But Certain At This Point
Arvest Trust Co Buys Rockwell Collins Inc, DowDuPont Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

The ongoing battle between retail giants Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has found a new battleground: returns.

Amazon recently announced a new partnership where customers can return unwanted or defective items to certain Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stores for a quick and easy return process. But Walmart announced a new initiative that could give the retail giant an upper hand.

Walmart is launching a new in-store service for items bought online that needs to be returned to a store, Fortune reported. Consumers can log on to the Walmart app and then generate a QR code for a return transaction and bring the item and code for a return process which could take as little as 35 seconds to complete.

The project will start next month at each of Walmart's 4,700 stores and drastically improve the time it takes for consumers to receive a refund. The initiative could also be seen as a way to get consumers into its stores by cutting down on wait time but also as a way for consumers to use the Walmart app more often.

Finally, the Walmart app could also offer consumers an instant reform for certain items that were delivered damaged, such as a bottle of shampoo, Fortune added. Of course, safeguards will be put in place to prevent abuse of this instant return policy.

Related Links:

Here's Why Walmart Is 'Under Siege,' And Not Just From Amazon

Amazon's One Big Weakness Represents A Huge Opportunity For Walmart

Posted-In: ecommerce Fortune retailers ReturnsMedia General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + KSS)

Analyst Says Buy FedEx Stock Amid Amazon Last-Mile Concern
What Does Wall Street Think Of Costco Now?
Analyst: Amazon's Entry Into Pharmacy Is All But Certain At This Point
A Detailed Look At What Is In George Soros' Portfolio
The Netflix Price Increase: What It Means For Shareholders
The Market In 5 Minutes: First Jobs Loss In 7 Years, But Unemployment Rate Ticks Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on WMT
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.