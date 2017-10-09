The ongoing battle between retail giants Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has found a new battleground: returns.

Amazon recently announced a new partnership where customers can return unwanted or defective items to certain Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stores for a quick and easy return process. But Walmart announced a new initiative that could give the retail giant an upper hand.

Walmart is launching a new in-store service for items bought online that needs to be returned to a store, Fortune reported. Consumers can log on to the Walmart app and then generate a QR code for a return transaction and bring the item and code for a return process which could take as little as 35 seconds to complete.

The project will start next month at each of Walmart's 4,700 stores and drastically improve the time it takes for consumers to receive a refund. The initiative could also be seen as a way to get consumers into its stores by cutting down on wait time but also as a way for consumers to use the Walmart app more often.

Finally, the Walmart app could also offer consumers an instant reform for certain items that were delivered damaged, such as a bottle of shampoo, Fortune added. Of course, safeguards will be put in place to prevent abuse of this instant return policy.

