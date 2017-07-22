Market Overview

Chris Kettenmann's Bearish Energy ETF Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2017 10:49am   Comments
Chris Kettenmann of Macro Risk Advisors shared with the viewers of Bloomberg Markets his bearish options strategy in Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE).

He wants to sell the January 2018, 68 strike call and buy the October 62 put for a total credit of 59 cents. If the stock stays below $68 at the January expiration, Kettenmann is going to collect the premium. The trade starts to lose money above $68.59 and it can make additional profit, if the stock drops below $62 at the October expiration.

