From Soviet Refugee To Billionaire Combatant

“I fled socialism with my family in 1979 and know the devastating, oppressive society it created in the Soviet Union,” Brin said in a rare statement to The New York Times. “I don’t want California to end up in the same place.”

He has since personally contributed $57 million to Building a Better California, a nonprofit targeting "any and all new taxes on personal property," directly countering a proposed one-time 5% billionaire wealth tax on assets exceeding $1 billion.

Brin also donated nearly $500,000 to the Republican National Committee and $40,000 to Trump-endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, making him California's second-largest individual donor this cycle, according to The New York Times.

What’s At Stake

On Monday, the proposed tax, aimed at raising $100 billion largely to offset federal cuts to Medicaid and food assistance, is now headed to the November ballot after SEIU Healthcare Workers West claimed over 1.5 million signatures, well above the roughly 875,000 required.

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