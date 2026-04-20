The director of the Congressional Budget Office is bucking the prevailing pessimism on America’s fiscal trajectory, but he is not dismissing the urgency.

Dr. Phillip Swagel, who leads the nonpartisan agency that provides independent budgetary analysis to Congress, told Fortune in an exclusive interview that his optimism is rooted in experience, not denial.

Eye-Watering Numbers

Why Swagel Is Not Alarmed

Swagel was at the Treasury during the 2008 financial crisis and joined the CBO months before the COVID pandemic. He has watched the U.S. economy recover from both.

“My optimism is rooted in my experience,” Swagel told Fortune. “Policymakers are smart, they’re thoughtful… the policymakers that are thinking about these things are thoughtful and effective.”

He believes bond markets have not raised risk premiums because investors have priced in preventative congressional action, what he calls “a vote of confidence” that his optimism is not misplaced.

Solvency Deadline Looms

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warns that both Social Security and Medicare face trust fund depletion within six years, creating an unavoidable fiscal shortfall that will force congressional action on long-term solvency.

“It doesn’t have to be done immediately, but at some point reasonably soon,” Swagel said.

Warnings From Outside The CBO

Not everyone shares Swagel’s confidence. Former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson urged authorities to prepare an emergency contingency plan for a potential collapse in bond demand. “When we hit the wall… it will be vicious.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, addressing students at Harvard University, said the $39 trillion debt load is on an unsustainable path. “It will not end well if we don’t do something fairly soon,” Powell said.

Swagel acknowledged the actuarial imbalance ahead but remains confident Congress will act before a crisis forces its hand.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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