Former Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence Sriram Krishnan said the White House will not create a centralized AI licensing body akin to the Food and Drug Administration.

Krishnan Rules Out AI Licensing

“This administration… has been against burdensome, onerous, bureaucratic red tape,” Krishnan told the Financial Times, as reported on Friday. He added officials aren’t “picking winners and losers.”

According to the report, Krishnan also said setting up a centralized agency to license AI models would put “sand in the gears” of the industry, requiring “a team of lawyers before you can get a model out.” He added flatly: “That is never, never going to happen under President Trump.”

Krishnan Blames Industry, Not Policy, for AI Backlash

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban made a similar point in June, saying data center opposition is really “a proxy for the hate towards AI and the concentration and accumulation of wealth it’s creating.”

Industry Self-Policing Favored Over Formal Rules

Krishnan pointed to a recent executive order creating a voluntary framework giving the government 30 days to review a model before release. In the longer term, he favors shifting oversight to an industry-run “clearinghouse” that works with intelligence and defense officials, rather than formal regulation.

He warned that holding back AI tools for weeks “would probably be bad for American innovation,” and has separately argued that excessive regulation could let Chinese companies overtake U.S. AI labs.

Krishnan Defends Anthropic’s Mythos Halt

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