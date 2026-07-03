After Tesla, Samsung Eyes Meta Platforms for $6.5 Billion AI Chip Agreement: Report

by Namrata Sen Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly in talks with Samsung Foundry of parent Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) for manufacturing its forthcoming AI chips, in a deal valued at over 10 trillion won ($6.53 billion).

Meta is exploring the AI cloud services market by leasing computing infrastructure to external companies, with its MTIA chips expected to be central to the effort. To support its goal of building 5-gigawatt data centers by 2030, the company plans to introduce a new AI chip every six months.



The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has partnered with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI division to accelerate AI chip development, seeking external support to sustain a rapid six-month development cycle despite having its own in-house chip design team, as per the report.

The report also indicated that Anthropic is also considering developing custom AI chips using Samsung Foundry’s 2nm process to reduce its dependence on Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs and Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google’s TPUs.

Meta Platforms’ report of collaborating with Samsung Foundry comes on the heels of the March report that the American tech giant is expanding its AI strategy by developing custom chips, launching new AI tools, and forging content partnerships. CFO Susan Li said the company is increasing the use of in-house processors for AI workloads and aims to eventually build chips capable of training future AI models, reducing its reliance on external suppliers.

In the same month, Samsung Foundry announced its plans to begin mass production of chips for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second half of 2027 at its Texas foundry. The announcement comes after reports that production schedule changes at Samsung have delayed next-generation AI chip projects, including work affecting Tesla.

Meanwhile, the ongoing reports of Anthropic exploring a custom AI chip partnership with Samsung prompted CNBC’s Jim Cramer to urge caution, saying investors shouldn’t react to unconfirmed reports. He noted the project is still in its early stages and said markets shouldn’t move on rumors until either company officially confirms the partnership.