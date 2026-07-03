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MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13, 2014: Samsung Korean electronics - Samsung is a South Korean multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Seoul.
July 3, 2026 8:49 AM 3 min read

After Tesla, Samsung Eyes Meta Platforms for $6.5 Billion AI Chip Agreement: Report

Samsung Foundry is likely to be responsible for the production of Meta’s proprietary AI accelerator, “MTIA,” starting from its third generation. The third-generation MTIA will be mass-produced using Samsung Foundry’s advanced 2-nanometer process, reported Seoul Economic Daily on Friday.

Meta Platforms, Samsung and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Samsung’s AI Chip Push Expands

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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