After Tesla, Samsung Eyes Meta Platforms for $6.5 Billion AI Chip Agreement: Report

Samsung Foundry is likely to be responsible for the production of Meta’s proprietary AI accelerator, “MTIA,” starting from its third generation. The third-generation MTIA will be mass-produced using Samsung Foundry’s advanced 2-nanometer process, reported Seoul Economic Daily on Friday.
Meta Platforms, Samsung and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.
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