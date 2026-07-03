Software engineering pioneer Kent Beck says technical skill alone won’t secure coding careers as artificial intelligence reshapes the industry.

Still, he said those traits are learnable. Beck, who has autism, said he plays poker partly to get feedback on his own lack of natural empathy, and keeps a mental “checklist” of measured responses to avoid alienating others and ending a conversation before it’s actually finished.

A ‘Cosmic Practical Joke’ for Coders

Beck’s remarks come as artificial intelligence tools take on a growing share of coding work once done entirely by hand, a shift already reshaping how engineers spend their time and how their value is measured.

According to a March Citadel Securities analysis of Indeed data, software engineer job postings are up 11% year over year.

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