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Mountain View, CA, USA - 12.09.2023: Google Gemini logo. This image and all of Ioda's images are designed and produced in 3D without the use of any form of AI at any stage.
July 3, 2026 4:40 AM 3 min read

Sundar Pichai Touts Google Workspace Ad that Reimagines US Founding Fathers Using Gemini AI and Docs in America 250 Campaign: 'Love This'

Pichai Praises Google Workspace’s America 250-Themed Ad

Pichai shared the 65-second Google Workspace promotional video on X, praising its creative spin on one of the most significant moments in U.S. history.

“Love this re-imagining of America’s founding using Docs, Gmail, Calendar and more from @GoogleWorkspace,” Pichai wrote. “Really puts the history in version history.”

The short film celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary with the tagline, “Here’s to 250 years of revolutionary ideas.”

Google Imagines The Declaration Of Independence In The AI Era

The video opens with scenes of the Declaration of Independence being drafted with quill and parchment before transitioning into a modern digital workplace.

It depicts the Founding Fathers collaborating through Google Workspace products, with Google Docs used to edit the Declaration, complete with highlighted suggestions from Gemini AI.

The campaign also showcases Google Calendar scheduling a July 4 gathering for 65 attendees, Google Meet video calls featuring the likes of Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, Gmail exchanges debating whether a turkey or an eagle should symbolize the new nation and eSignature for John Hancock’s famous signature.

America 250 Celebrations Continue Across US

Google’s campaign arrives as the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence through America 250 celebrations.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he will proceed with a Fourth of July address at the America 250 celebration in Washington despite forecasts calling for extreme heat.

His speech is scheduled to headline Saturday’s Salute to America 250 event on the National Mall, which will also feature military flyovers, air shows and a fireworks display.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc. shares closed lower on Thursday, with Class A stock falling 0.36% to $359.91 and Class C stock declining 0.48% to $356.18, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, GOOG ranks in the 94th percentile for Quality, with strong medium- and long-term gains despite a negative short-term price trend.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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