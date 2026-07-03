Ford's EV Sales Plunge 41% in Q2 As Legacy US Automakers Struggle With Weak Demand

In a report published on Thursday, Ford sold over 9,746 EVs in the U.S., which demonstrated a 40.7% YoY decline compared with second-quarter 2025’s 16,438 units. Ford’s YTD EV sales came in at 16,606 units this year, a 37.4% drop compared to last year’s 38,988 units in the first 6 months of 2025.

The Detroit-based automaker sold 7,032 units of the Mustang Mach-E, a 30.9% decline compared to last year’s 10,178 units. The F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck, which was recently sunset, sold 2,421 units, an over 58% drop from 2025’s 5,842 units.

Ford’s total sales for the quarter came in at 522,811 units, a 10% drop from last year’s 580,763 units. Cumulative sales for 2026 so far stood at 956,516 units as sales declined 9.6% from last year’s total of 1,058,323 units.

Ford’s $30,000 EV, Recall Woes

Ford’s upcoming $30,000 EV pickup truck, based on the Universal EV Platform, was recently spotted testing in Arizona ahead of its 2027 launch.

The pickup truck, which is smaller in size than the likes of the F-150, will be an integral part of the company’s plans to offset the growing influence of Chinese vehicles in the global market.

However, the company’s recurring recall issues continue to challenge Farley’s vision, with the automaker recently issuing a recall for over 777,000 vehicles over rollaway and fender issues, respectively.

Ford’s AI Pullback

The automaker also rehired more than 300 engineers who had been laid off as Ford incorporated artificial intelligence technology into its workflows to improve quality issues, but failed to reach the desired results from the pivot.

“Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and adjusting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product,” Ford’s VP of Vehicle Hardware Engineering, Charles Poon, said in a press briefing.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Ford provides satisfactory Momentum and a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Ford Motor shares were unchanged at $13.35 during the after-hours session on Thursday.

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