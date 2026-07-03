Wang made this announcement during an internal town hall meeting, as reported by Business Insider on Thursday. He claimed that the Watermelon model’s performance matches OpenAI’s GPT-5.5, based on certain AI model benchmarks. The exact benchmarks Wang referred to are yet to be disclosed.

Wang said that Watermelon, Meta’s next AI model after Avocado (internally called Muse Spark), is currently being trained and requires significantly more computing power than Avocado.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Meta AI Push Faces Zuckerberg’s Reality Check

Wang’s evaluation comes amid CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s hefty investment and aggressive talent acquisition strategy in the heavily competitive AI landscape.

Mizuho Securities views Meta’s early Muse Spark launch as a positive indicator of its AI competitiveness, noting that increased usage, particularly through Shopping mode, could significantly boost monetization via search and ad targeting.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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