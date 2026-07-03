Tesla Just Launched its Three-Row Model Y L in US— And it Comes With Free FSD, Supercharging and More

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has officially launched the six-seater Model Y L in the U.S. after the electric carmaker had earlier mulled launching the China-exclusive model in Europe.

Tesla Model Y L Premium Launch Series

The automaker unveiled the U.S.-spec Model Y L on Thursday at $61,990. Dubbed the Model Y L Premium, Tesla is offering a free 12-month subscription for Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) with the Launch Series, as well as a tow hitch and 19″ wheels.

The automaker is also offering free 12-month access to Tesla’s Supercharging network, as well as PowerShare, which is Tesla’s Vehicle-to-Grid technology.

As far as specifications are concerned, the vehicle is powered by an 83 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 325 miles on a single charge and a 0- 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. Tesla says the Model Y L supports 250 kW Supercharging and offers 165 miles of range on a 15-minute charge.

The Model Y L comes with three rows, including two captain seats in the middle row, which also include an electric armrest, ventilated and heated seats, as well as electric folding for better access to the third row. The third row includes electric folding and heated seats.

The launch series is available only in the all-wheel drive guise. Deliveries for the vehicle begin in September this year, according to the Tesla website.

Tesla’s Sales Beat, Gary Black on FSD

Tesla reported its second-quarter 2026 delivery figures on Thursday, which came in at 480,126 vehicles. The figure illustrated a 25% YoY surge, as well as a 34% growth from the first quarter of the year. Notably, the figure also widely exceeded the Wall Street estimate of 406,000.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum and Quality, but provides a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.24% to $394.40 during the after-hours trading session on Thursday.

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