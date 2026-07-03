Black Says Musk Is Likely Not Selling

Black was responding to a post that claimed Tesla’s sharp $40 drop looked unusual after a major delivery beat and suggested Musk might be selling shares to fund another purchase.

"I don’t believe it’s Elon selling. Even with a 10b5-1 plan I doubt the lawyers would allow him to sell in the blackout window which generally starts two weeks before the quarter closes and ends the day after earnings 7/22," Black wrote on X.

A corporate blackout window is a period when company insiders are generally barred from trading company shares to reduce the risk of insider trading. A 10b5-1 plan is a prearranged trading plan that can allow executives to buy or sell stock automatically under preset conditions, even during restricted periods, if the plan meets legal requirements.

Delivery Beat Fails To Lift Tesla Shares

Tesla reported Thursday that it delivered 480,126 vehicles between April and June, about 18% above the 406,000 units forecast by sell-side analysts in Tesla’s own compiled consensus.

Gas prices were elevated during the quarter, with AAA data showing the national average topped $4 in early June and remained under pressure from oil market uncertainty.

AI And Earnings Remain Investor Focus

Tesla is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 22, 2026. Analysts expect earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $24.61 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed Thursday at $393.45, down 7.49%, and added 0.24% to $394.40 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum score in the 62nd percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

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