Jim Cramer on Anthropic's Reported Samsung AI Chip Plans: 'We Really Don't Have Anything But a Rumor'

Anthropic Reportedly Explores Custom AI Chip With Samsung

Anthropic is reportedly in discussions with Samsung about developing a custom AI chip. The project appears to be in its early stages, reported TechCrunch (via The Information).

As per the report, Anthropic has not yet determined the chip’s exact purpose, how it would integrate into its server infrastructure or the level of performance it is targeting.

The company has also not made a final decision on whether it will proceed with the effort.

The reported talks follow an April report that said Anthropic had been considering designing its own AI chips to help address ongoing supply constraints and reduce reliance on third-party hardware.

AI Chip Race Intensifies As Companies Seek Alternatives To Nvidia

Samsung is a major player in semiconductor manufacturing and works closely with Nvidia while also collaborating with other technology companies on AI chip development.

Jim Cramer Urges Investors To Wait For Official Confirmation

Reacting to the report, CNBC’s Cramer questioned whether investors should treat the news as credible before either company confirms it.

“Now, Anthropic, the most promotional private company I may have ever seen, is said to be building its own custom chip with Samsung,” Cramer said.

He added that reports based solely on unnamed sources can move markets prematurely.

“Of course that sends everything down because we really don’t have anything but a rumor. I want to hear it from either company or both.”

Neither Anthropic nor Samsung has publicly announced a custom AI chip partnership.

However, in a statement to TechCrunch, Anthropic said its compute strategy will continue to depend on a diversified hardware stack featuring chips from Google, Amazon and Nvidia. It declined to comment further on the reported collaboration with Samsung.

Anthropic and Samsung did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Samsung shares were at 310,000 South Korean won (about $201), up 8.39% in Seoul, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Samsung shares maintain a positive trend across the short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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