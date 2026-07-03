FSD Not Driving Sales, Gary Black Says

Amid a sharp decline in Tesla shares, the investor took to the social media platform X on Thursday, quoting a post by Teslarati, which said that people were “misinformed” about the FSD technology and autonomous driving.

“FSD is not driving sales,” the investor said in the post. He added that consumers had “no idea about FSD” or about the company‘s “autonomy efforts.”

Gary Black On Rivian Deliveries

The investor had earlier said he expected both Tesla and Rivian to post higher delivery numbers than expected as consumers shifted to electric vehicles amid higher gas prices following the war with Iran.

In a separate post, the investor shared that Tesla’s sales rally was a byproduct of “much higher gas prices” rather than a “newfound infatuation with TSLA FSD or supervised autonomy,” he said.

“As evidence, $RIVN, which has a fledgling autonomous effort, is +8% today on a 2Q YoY deliveries gain of +10%,” the investor said.

Elon Musk Touts Optimus Production

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared that the company had ramped up efforts to produce the Optimus Humanoid robot at the automaker’s Fremont, California, facility following the Model S and X sunset.

Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, said that the automaker expects over 40 production lines at the facility due to the intricate nature of the robot.

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