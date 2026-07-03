Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Tesla Full Self Driving Software FSD Beta 11.3.6
July 3, 2026 12:45 AM 3 min read

Gary Black Targets Elon Musk's Self-Driving Efforts as Rivian Stock Rally Shows no 'Newfound Infatuation' with Autonomous Vehicles, FSD

FSD Not Driving Sales, Gary Black Says

Amid a sharp decline in Tesla shares, the investor took to the social media platform X on Thursday, quoting a post by Teslarati, which said that people were “misinformed” about the FSD technology and autonomous driving.

“FSD is not driving sales,” the investor said in the post. He added that consumers had “no idea about FSD” or about the company‘s “autonomy efforts.”

Gary Black On Rivian Deliveries

The investor had earlier said he expected both Tesla and Rivian to post higher delivery numbers than expected as consumers shifted to electric vehicles amid higher gas prices following the war with Iran.

In a separate post, the investor shared that Tesla’s sales rally was a byproduct of “much higher gas prices” rather than a “newfound infatuation with TSLA FSD or supervised autonomy,” he said.

“As evidence, $RIVN, which has a fledgling autonomous effort, is +8% today on a 2Q YoY deliveries gain of +10%,” the investor said.

Elon Musk Touts Optimus Production

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared that the company had ramped up efforts to produce the Optimus Humanoid robot at the automaker’s Fremont, California, facility following the Model S and X sunset.

Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, said that the automaker expects over 40 production lines at the facility due to the intricate nature of the robot.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Gallegos on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved