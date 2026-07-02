What's Going on With Super Micro Computer Stock Thursday?

Thursday’s weakness appeared driven by broader market rotation rather than company-specific news. Investors shifted toward defensive sectors, with Healthcare gaining 2.18% and Consumer Staples rising 1.64%.

Despite the pullback in technology, market breadth remained positive. Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher, while four declined. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.66%. That suggests selling remained concentrated in growth stocks instead of reflecting broad risk aversion.

Super Micro Technical Analysis

Super Micro continues to trade in a long-term downtrend. The stock sits 17.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), 18.7% below its 50-day SMA, 12% below its 100-day SMA and 22.4% below its 200-day SMA.

The moving averages also paint a bearish picture. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA has stayed below the 200-day SMA since a death cross formed in December 2025.

The stock has declined 44.29% over the past year, highlighting the longer-term weakness.

Momentum indicators also remain soft. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is below its signal line, while the histogram remains negative. That typically signals weakening buying pressure unless the stock regains key resistance levels.

Traders are likely watching two important price zones. Resistance sits near $30, close to the 100-day SMA of $30.91. Support is around $25.50, above the 52-week low of $19.48.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next earnings report is estimated for Aug. 4.

Wall Street expects earnings of 69 cents per share, up from 41 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $11.73 billion, compared with $5.76 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at about 14.6 times forward earnings.

Analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating with an average price forecast of $32.70. Forecasts range from $22 to $44 across 24 analysts. Recent analyst actions include:

Wolfe Research initiated coverage with a Peer Perform rating on June 11.

initiated coverage with a Peer Perform rating on June 11. Mizuho maintained a Neutral rating and raised its price forecast to $44 on June 1.

maintained a Neutral rating and raised its price forecast to $44 on June 1. Mizuho also raised its price forecast to $36 while maintaining a Neutral rating on May 12.

Super Micro Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge assigns Super Micro a Momentum score of 13.8, reflecting the stock’s weak trend.

The company scores much better on fundamentals. It earns a Quality score of 96.77 and a Value score of 87.18, while its Growth score stands at 65.62.

The ratings suggest investors continue to see attractive valuation and business quality, but weak price momentum remains a key hurdle.

Top ETF Exposure

Super Micro is held by several exchange-traded funds, including the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, where it has a 0.30% weighting, the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund with a 1.04% weighting, and the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund with a 0.51% weighting.

Changes in fund flows could influence demand for the stock through passive buying and selling.

Super Micro Price Action

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were down 1.90% at $27.13 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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