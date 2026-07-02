What's Going on With AMD Stock Thursday?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock was little changed on Thursday, slipping 0.13% to $541.58, even as the broader market moved higher. The Nasdaq gained 0.38%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.59%.

AMD’s modest decline appears to reflect profit-taking after a strong multi-month rally rather than a broader shift in market sentiment.

Cramer Sees Dip As Buying Opportunity

Technical Analysis

The longer-term trend remains firmly positive.

AMD is trading 4.3% above its 20-day simple moving average of $518.00, 17.3% above its 50-day SMA of $460.85 and 94.2% above its 200-day SMA of $278.30. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA, confirming a bullish trend.

However, momentum has softened. The moving average convergence divergence, or MACD, remains below its signal line and the histogram is negative. That typically signals slowing upside momentum, even if the broader trend remains intact.

Key resistance stands near $546.50. A move above that level could support another leg higher. Initial support is around $437.00, close to the 50-day trend area.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Wall Street expects AMD to report second-quarter results around Aug. 4.

Analysts project earnings of $1.55 per share, up from 48 cents a year earlier, on revenue of $11.28 billion, compared with $7.68 billion last year.

The stock trades at about 180.3 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation tied to its growth outlook.

The consensus analyst rating is Buy, with an average price forecast of $499.44. Recent analyst actions include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight, raised price forecast to $615 on June 30.

: Overweight, raised price forecast to $615 on June 30. Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight, raised price forecast to $700 on June 29.

: Overweight, raised price forecast to $700 on June 29. UBS: Buy, raised price forecast to $670 on June 24.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

AMD continues to score well across several Benzinga Edge metrics.

Momentum scored 98.59, Growth 96.83 and Quality 95.35, while Value remained weak at 3.17, reflecting the stock’s rich valuation.

The combination suggests investors continue to favor AMD’s long-term growth story. However, its premium valuation could leave the shares more sensitive to disappointing news or slower growth.

The Funds Most Invested In AMD

AMD remains a major holding in several semiconductor and AI-focused exchange-traded funds, including:

Strong inflows or outflows in these funds can influence demand for AMD shares because of their sizable portfolio allocations.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 0.13% at $541.58 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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