Reframing Tech’s Biggest Winners

Betting Early on the AI Leaders

His most recognizable nickname, however, belonged to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whom he repeatedly called the “Godfather of AI.” As AI infrastructure spending accelerated, the description became shorthand for Huang and Nvidia’s central role in powering the industry’s explosive growth.

Another favorite was Palantir, which Ives dubbed the “Messi of AI” as the company emerged as one of Wall Street’s highest-profile enterprise AI software plays through its Artificial Intelligence Platform.

More Than Price Targets

Not every price target hit the mark, but Ives’ lasting impact extended beyond ratings and valuation models. His biggest contribution may have been giving investors a new vocabulary for understanding rapidly evolving technology companies.

Apple became an ecosystem story. Tesla became an autonomy story. Huang became the “Godfather of AI.” Palantir became the “Messi of AI.”

As Ives departs Wedbush, those phrases remain embedded in Wall Street’s lexicon—a reminder that sometimes the most enduring stock calls aren’t just forecasts, but narratives that reshape how investors value an entire industry.

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