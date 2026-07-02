Meta Defends WhatsApp Usernames After India Raises Cybercrime Concerns and Seeks an Explanation

The Government of India has expressed concerns over Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) introducing usernames on its messaging platform, WhatsApp, citing a potential increase in cybercrime.

Despite the backlash, Meta defended its decision.

Meta’s WhatsApp introduced the username feature on Monday, touting it as a “major privacy feature” aimed at helping people connect without disclosing their phone numbers. The feature is not yet live and will be rolled out “slowly later this year.”

On Thursday, a Meta Platforms spokesperson told CNBC that WhatsApp usernames will include multiple anti-scam protections, including phone number verification, limits on contacting new users, safeguards against username guessing, and systems to detect and remove impersonation and abusive activity.

Notably, this comes days after Meta Platforms invested $900 million in Indian fintech startup CRED, while CRED founder Kunal Shah is set to lead WhatsApp globally, bolstering Meta’s digital payments strategy.

Meta Faces Fresh AI Scrutiny

On Wednesday, the Indian government raised concerns over the new WhatsApp feature, suggesting it could escalate online fraud, phishing, and impersonation attacks.

The government has given WhatsApp a three-day ultimatum to provide a detailed explanation of the feature or face possible action under the country’s IT regulations. It has also asked the company to halt the rollout until its concerns are addressed.

Notably, earlier this year, the company patented an AI system that could keep user profiles active after death, intensifying debate over digital legacy and platform engagement. The system could generate responses and mimic interactions on behalf of dormant or deceased users.

Although Meta stated it has no current plans to deploy the technology, it will continue exploring AI applications.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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