What Is Going On With Intel Stock On Thursday?

With no single technical “breakout level” yet cleared, the early bid looks more like continuation positioning after June’s surge and the broader uptrend that’s been in place since the golden cross in August 2025.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly weighing a 5% equity stake in the U.S. government as part of a broader effort to strengthen ties with the Trump administration and secure financial backing.

OpenAI Explores Public AI Wealth Model

The potential OpenAI deal would follow the Trump administration’s 2025 Intel transaction, when the government acquired a 9.9% stake through an $8.9 billion investment tied to the CHIPS Act and Secure Enclave funding.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly held early talks with Trump administration officials about a plan to share AI-driven financial gains with the public. The discussions follow Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ push for wider public ownership of AI wealth and OpenAI’s earlier proposal for a public wealth fund.

Intel unlocked value as investors treated the company as a major AI infrastructure winner, even as the stock saw short-term profit-taking after a sharp rally.

Analysts See Intel Benefiting From AI Infrastructure Demand

Barclays analyst Anshul Gupta said investors rotated from AI hyperscalers into companies supplying AI infrastructure, helping fuel gains across semiconductor stocks.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer called Intel one of the quarter’s standout tech winners, citing its CPU position, chip packaging business, and foundry expansion as key growth drivers.

Technical Analysis

Intel is trading above all major moving averages, which keeps the longer-term trend pointed up: the stock is 5.8% above its 20-day SMA ($122.74) and 15.7% above its 50-day SMA ($112.30). The bigger picture is even more stretched, with shares 60.8% above the 100-day SMA ($80.82) and 117.1% above the 200-day SMA ($59.86), a setup that typically favors dip-buying as long as pullbacks stay orderly.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on July 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY)

: 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $14.40 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $88.63. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Neutral (Raises Forecast to $150.00) (June 29)

: Neutral (Raises Forecast to $150.00) (June 29) Goldman Sachs : Initiated with Neutral (Forecast $150.00) (June 25)

: Initiated with Neutral (Forecast $150.00) (June 25) B of A Securities: Buy (Raises Forecast to $160.00) (June 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 2.49% at $130.18 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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