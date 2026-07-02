The Jensen Huang-led company announced on Wednesday that the AI cloud providers would offer services powered by Nvidia technology under this program. This setup enables Nvidia to profit from hardware sales and a share of the cloud providers’ future earnings. The initiative aims to alleviate the financial challenges encountered by emerging AI firms requiring access to expensive computing infrastructure.

Several cloud providers, including Sharon AI and Firmus, are among the first to build AI infrastructure using Nvidia’s DSX data center platform under the program’s initial rollout. Sharon AI plans to deploy up to 40,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs, while Firmus is developing a DSX AI factory campus in Batam, Indonesia.

Nvidia is expanding its AI ecosystem by investing in cloud and data center partnerships, helping emerging AI companies adopt its processors and broaden the use of its technology amid growing demand for AI computing.

Nvidia’s AI Push Divides Experts

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