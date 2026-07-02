Alex Karp Bashes OpenAI, Anthropic Token Model — 'Something Has Gone Completely Wrong'

“Something has gone completely wrong,” Karp told CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” adding, “I’m not throwing shade at them.”

After the anchor said his comments “sound like shade,” Karp responded, “No, no, no. This is reporting.”

The billionaire businessman said the prevailing enterprise mindset has become, “I’m going to chillax and waste my time with tokens,” warning, “I’m going to get no value and they’re going to get my IP.”

Enterprises Pivot From Tokenmaxxing to ROI

Amid the shift, enterprises are moving away from tokenmaxxing and toward return on investment, increasingly adopting lower-cost open-weight models or building their own tools.

It’s a familiar theme. Karp made similar remarks on a June podcast, warning that enterprises are “token maxing,” or overusing AI without meaningful productivity gains. He said frontier labs are “super charismatic with investors” but “super not charismatic with enterprises.”

During his appearance, Karp also cautioned the industry shouldn’t underestimate China’s accelerating AI progress.

Nvidia Deal Anchors ‘AI Sovereignty’ Push

Karp, talking about this during the interview, said, “What aligns me with Nvidia… is control over their compute, their models, their data stack and their alpha. They want to know they own the means of production. It’s not being transferred to someone else.”

On Tuesday, ahead of the interview, Palantir also posted a nine-point “AI sovereignty” manifesto on X criticizing tokenmaxxing and urging firms to retain control of their data.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Palantir has a market capitalization of $301.41 billion, a 52-week high of $207.52 and a 52-week low of $106.38.

The technology stock has fallen 25.10% year to date.

Price Action: PLTR closed the regular session on Wednesday up 7.77% at $125.73, according to Benzinga Pro.

With a strong Growth score of 97.69, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Meir Chaimowitz on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.