What's Going on With Micron Technology Stock Thursday?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock fell more than 2% in Thursday’s premarket session as risk appetite cooled across technology stocks. Nasdaq futures were down 0.42%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.04%.

The decline comes as investors take some risk off the table after Micron’s sharp rally over the past year. The stock remains well above its longer-term trend lines, but the latest move shows traders are still reacting to short-term weakness in chip stocks.

Micron is trading about 4.1% below its 20-day simple moving average of $1,048.47. That puts the near-term trend in reset mode after the stock’s June peak.

However, Micron remains about 19.5% above its 50-day moving average of $841.56 and roughly 128.4% above its 200-day moving average of $440.26. That suggests the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

Technical Setup

Micron’s relative strength index stands at 51.95. That is a neutral reading and suggests the stock is digesting recent gains rather than showing extreme buying or selling pressure.

Key resistance sits near $1,089.50. That level marks a recent rebound area the stock needs to clear to regain momentum.

Key support is near $991. A break below that level could signal deeper weakness if buyers do not step in.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Micron’s next major catalyst is its expected earnings report on Sept. 22, 2026.

Analysts expect earnings of $31.24 per share, up from $3.03 a year earlier. Revenue is expected to reach $50.72 billion, up from $11.31 billion a year ago.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. That suggests a fair valuation relative to peers.

Analysts remain bullish on Micron. The stock carries a Buy rating and an average price forecast of $1,542.05.

Recent analyst actions include Cantor Fitzgerald raising its price forecast to $2,000 on June 29. Barclays also raised its price forecast to $2,000 on June 25. Cantor Fitzgerald had maintained a $1,500 forecast on June 25.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge rankings show Micron has strong momentum and growth scores, even as valuation remains a concern.

The stock has a bullish momentum score of 99.62 and a bullish quality score of 97.83. Its growth score is also bullish at 85.15. However, its value score is weak at 24.83, reflecting the stock’s sharp run.

The signal points to a stock still supported by growth and momentum. For longer-term bulls, the key question is whether support near $991 can hold as Micron tries to reclaim its 20-day average.

ETF Exposure

That exposure matters because large ETF inflows or outflows can lead to automatic buying or selling of Micron shares.

MU Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were down 2.18% at $1009.76 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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