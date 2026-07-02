The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced it will be closing a probe into 695,000 Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles over an automatic braking issue.

NHTSA Closes Tesla Investigation

On Wednesday, NHTSA announced it had closed a probe into 695,000 Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles after owners in 2022 reported instances of unexpected decelerations.

The report said that NHTSA decided to close the probe following software updates released by Tesla that reduced the number of incidents to three since the start of the year, down from 45 in 2024.

Owners complained about “a 10-20 mph speed reduction at highway speeds over a 1-3 second time period,” NHTSA said, but acknowledged that no crashes were identified.

“The conditions reported, while concerning to the drivers, did not alter the vehicle’s lateral positioning in their lanes and did not cause significant loss in distance between the subject and following vehicle to lead to a collision,” the NHTSA report said.

GM Recalls Cadillac Vistiq Vehicles

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) also recalled 14,540 units of the 2026-2027 Cadillac Vistiq due to an issue with the SUV’s power-folding third-row seat.

“When the power fold feature is activated, the third-row power seatback may fail to reverse,” which could trap its occupants, the NHTSA report said.

“Dealers will disable the third-row folding feature until parts are available. Once available, the seat module will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge,” GM said in the recall acknowledgement.

The automaker also reported a nearly 41% YoY decline in its EV sales in the second quarter of 2026. The company sold 27,395 EVs as the Chevrolet Equinox EV slid over 61% to 6,660 units and the Blazer EV reported a 68% decline to 2,089 units during the quarter, GM’s sales release published on Wednesday said.

However, the Cadillac Optic rose over 31% to 4,236 units, while the three-row Vistiq climbed 14.7% to 2,001 units sold. The GMC Sierra EV sold 1,756 units, up 15% YoY. This comes amid an EV rollback at the automaker.

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