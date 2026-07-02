Tesla Rival BYD's June Sales Rise 5.5% as Export Boom Cushions 22% China Drop

Exports Help BYD Offset China’s Weakness

Total sales rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 403,472 vehicles last month, according to Reuters calculations based on a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. That followed a 0.3% increase in May, which ended an eight-month run of declines.

BYD’s fastest-growing rival, Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) -backed Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. Ltd., reported a 95% year-over-year jump in June sales to 93,376 electrified vehicles.

BYD’s overseas sales jumped 94.7% from June 2025 to 175,349 vehicles, helping cushion weakness in China, where sales fell 22%. The domestic decline extended a year-over-year slide that began in May 2025.

Wang Targets Global Automaker Crown

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival is nearing a decision on its second European plant after Hungary, a senior adviser to BYD’s European operations told Reuters.

At BYD’s annual shareholder meeting in Shenzhen last month, Chairman Wang Chuanfu said the company wants to become the world’s largest automaker within five years. He pointed to strong export growth and technological advances, including battery upgrades and fast-charging capabilities, as key drivers of that goal.

China Demand Slump Pressures EV Makers

Car sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, are forecast to fall 11% this year, a sharp downgrade from a previously expected 1% decline, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Reuters said domestic sales have been hurt by fading policy support after subsidy cuts, a prolonged property slump that weighed on household confidence and high dealer inventories.

BYD has also outpaced Tesla in China’s export market. In May, BYD led China’s new energy vehicle export market with 155,944 units, while Tesla China exported 38,701 vehicles.

Notably, Tesla’s near-term vehicle business will come back into focus on Thursday when it reports second-quarter deliveries.

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