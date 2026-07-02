Elon Musk, the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) , has refuted reports that his company is developing a handheld AI device.

Musk took to X and responded to the reports by labeling them as “utterly false”.

The original post about the report was deleted later on.

Earlier this year, Musk said a Starlink phone was “not out of the question” and could be AI-optimized, but later clarified that SpaceX is not developing a smartphone.

The Report In Question

The report comes after SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, last month, reportedly informed investors about the company’s plans to launch a Starlink retail product for U.S. consumers and build its own terrestrial mobile network.

What Do The Analysts Say?

“…it’s hard to imagine SpaceX becoming a force in consumer electronics,” wrote the firm.

Price Action: Since its debut on June 12, SpaceX stock has declined 2.12%, as per Benzinga Pro data. On Wednesday, it plunged 7.80% to close at $157.54.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor

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