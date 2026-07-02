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PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 3, 2026: A horizontal smartphone lies on a dark surface displaying the white SpaceX logo on its screen. In the background, a blurry black and white portrait of Elon Musk is visible. The image features a shallow depth of field, focusing on the sharp typography of the logo while the facial features in the back remain out of focus. The composition is set against a completely black environment.
July 2, 2026 4:30 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk Calls Report on SpaceX AI Handheld Device ‘Utterly False’ After Claims of an iPhone Rival Sparks Online Buzz

Elon Musk, the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX), has refuted reports that his company is developing a handheld AI device.

Musk took to X and responded to the reports by labeling them as “utterly false”.

The original post about the report was deleted later on.

Earlier this year, Musk said a Starlink phone was “not out of the question” and could be AI-optimized, but later clarified that SpaceX is not developing a smartphone.

The Report In Question

The report comes after SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, last month, reportedly informed investors about the company’s plans to launch a Starlink retail product for U.S. consumers and build its own terrestrial mobile network. 

What Do The Analysts Say?

“…it’s hard to imagine SpaceX becoming a force in consumer electronics,” wrote the firm.

Price Action: Since its debut on June 12, SpaceX stock has declined 2.12%, as per Benzinga Pro data. On Wednesday, it plunged 7.80% to close at $157.54.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor

Image via Shutterstock

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