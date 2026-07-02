Anthony Scaramucci Warns Wealth Inequality Could End With 'Pitchforks,' Urges Rich to 'Spread the Wealth'

The former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci warned that rising wealth inequality in the United States could spark intense political and social backlash if the ultra-wealthy do not take steps to share economic gains more broadly.

Scaramucci Warns Of Rising Inequality Backlash

On Wednesday, in a post on X, the former White House communications director said he is "worried" that more wealthy individuals are not paying attention to rising inequality and its political consequences.

"When inequality gets this extreme, history is very clear about what happens next. People show up with pitchforks," Scaramucci wrote.

He added that growing progressive movements, including what he called the "Mamdani movement," could signal early-stage political anger over wealth concentration.

Scaramucci urged wealthy Americans to act before more aggressive policy responses emerge.

"My message to super rich people is simple: calm down and figure out a market-based way to spread the wealth," he said.

He added, "Because the alternative is someone socialist coming in and decapitating the entire incentive structure."

US Wealth Gap Widens

Earlier, U.S. and global data showed wealth had become increasingly concentrated among the richest households, while most Americans had lagged.

The economy had remained uneven, with asset owners benefiting most from rising markets, especially in recent years.

In the U.S., the top 10% had held nearly all stock market wealth and had gained more wealth than the bottom 90% combined over the past five years.

At the extreme top, wealth had been highly concentrated among a very small number of families, while the bottom half held a tiny share of total wealth.

Separately, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said global wealth has become heavily concentrated at the top, citing data showing billionaires have gained trillions while most people fall behind.

Long-term data also showed U.S. wealth gains overwhelmingly benefiting the richest households since 1976, while average and lower-income groups saw far slower growth.

Together, the remarks highlight growing concerns that AI and financial markets may deepen inequality without policy intervention.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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