SoftBank Revises OpenAI-Backed Loan Structure

SoftBank has reopened discussions with a consortium of lenders for a $10 billion margin loan secured by its investment in OpenAI, according to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter.

The revised proposal reportedly includes a guarantee from SoftBank itself, allowing lenders to seek repayment from the Japanese technology investor if the value of the pledged OpenAI shares declines.

The change marks a shift from the company’s earlier structure, under which banks would have had recourse only to the collateral and not to SoftBank’s broader assets.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why Banks Were Cautious About OpenAI Collateral

The negotiations underscore lenders’ reluctance to accept stakes in privately held companies as collateral because such assets are more difficult to value and liquidate than publicly traded shares.

SoftBank had initially sought to secure the financing solely against its OpenAI investment, but lenders reportedly pushed back over concerns that the shares alone might not adequately protect them if their value declined.

SoftBank’s AI Spending Continues to Accelerate

The financing forms part of founder Masayoshi Son’s aggressive artificial intelligence investment strategy.

OpenAI has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering in June, a move that could eventually make SoftBank’s stake easier to value and use as collateral.

Meanwhile, SoftBank faces a March 2027 deadline to repay a $40 billion bridge loan used to help finance its OpenAI investment.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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